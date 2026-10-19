Pakistan slashes blue passports from 75,000 to 45,000, Senate told  

ISLAMABAD – Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry has said that the number of blue passports issued in Pakistan has been reduced from 75,000 to 45,000, stressing that the issue has serious implications for the country’s international passport ranking.

Speaking in the Senate during a discussion on the Passport Bill, Chaudhry said the number of blue passports was a matter of significant importance, as it could directly affect Pakistan’s global passport standing.

He explained that Pakistan previously had around 75,000 blue passports, but the number had now been brought down to 45,000.

According to the minister, the issue goes beyond the issuance of travel documents, as the number of blue passports is also relevant to Pakistan’s efforts to improve its international passport ranking and secure greater travel facilitation for its citizens.

Blue Passports Feature in Visa-Free Travel Talks

Chaudhry said that when Pakistan holds discussions with other countries regarding visa-free entry arrangements, foreign governments also inquire about the number of blue passports issued by Pakistan.

He noted that Pakistan had previously informed other countries that approximately 75,000 blue passports were in circulation, adding that the number had already been reduced.

The minister emphasised that the issuance and overall number of blue passports must be treated seriously because of their potential implications for Pakistan’s international standing and negotiations over travel privileges.

Talal Chaudhry Opposes Blue Passports for Former MPs

The minister also expressed opposition to issuing blue passports to former members of parliament.

He said the government should review the practice of extending such passports beyond those who are officially entitled to them.

Chaudhry further stated that if blue passports were also being issued to the children of government officials, the practice should be stopped.

He stressed the need for stricter scrutiny of the eligibility criteria and issuance of blue passports, arguing that the matter was closely linked to Pakistan’s international passport status and ranking.

The minister’s remarks came during the Senate’s consideration of the Passport Bill, highlighting concerns over the issuance of official travel documents and their broader implications for the country’s diplomatic and travel arrangements.