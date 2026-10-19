‘I could have gone blind’: AB de Villiers reveals terrifying eye injury during cricket career

Former South African captain and legendary batter AB de Villiers has revealed that he faced the risk of losing his eyesight after doctors discovered a detached retina in his right eye following his retirement from cricket.

Speaking on a podcast, de Villiers disclosed that the condition had affected his right eye during his playing career. However, because it was not his dominant eye, he believed the problem had not significantly affected his performance on the field.

The former cricketer said he had experienced blurred vision in his right eye during the Indian Premier League (IPL), particularly while playing night matches.

Despite these symptoms, de Villiers did not want to undergo surgery while he was still playing professional cricket. He therefore decided to have his eye examined after retiring from the game.

Following the examination, doctors diagnosed the retinal problem and operated on him the very next day. According to de Villiers, the medical team warned him that any further delay could have resulted in permanent vision loss.

Son’s Accidental Injury Linked to Eye Problem

In December 2023, de Villiers revealed that his son had accidentally struck him in the eye with his heel, causing the injury.

The former South African star said he had continued playing cricket for the final two years of his career while dealing with the retinal condition.

His revelation has highlighted the seriousness of eye injuries in professional sports and the importance of seeking timely medical attention when experiencing vision problems.

AB de Villiers’ Remarkable Cricket Career

Widely known as “Mr 360” for his extraordinary ability to play shots all around the ground, de Villiers is regarded as one of the most versatile and destructive batters in modern cricket.

During his international career, he scored 8,765 runs in 114 Test matches and 9,577 runs in 228 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for South Africa.

He also holds the distinction of setting records for the fastest half-century, century and 150 runs in ODI cricket, underlining his reputation as one of the game’s most explosive batters.

Despite retiring from international cricket in 2018, de Villiers remains one of the most celebrated figures in the sport, particularly for his innovative stroke play and remarkable batting achievements.