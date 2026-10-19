Per Tola Gold Price stays at Rs439,036 in Pakistan; full rates list

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable on first day of the week, with the price of 24-karat gold holding at Rs439,036 per tola.

The price of 10 grams of gold also remained unchanged at Rs376,402. The gold metal maintained the same price on Monday, indicating no further movement in the local market.

In the international market, gold prices remained unchanged at $4,165 per ounce, reflecting stability in global bullion trading. Meanwhile, silver prices moved in the opposite direction in Pakistan, increasing by Rs59 per tola to reach Rs6,234.

Gold Rates in Lahore

The reported gold rates in Lahore listed the price of a piece at Rs433,000 and Rs432,500, while Pathoor rates stood at Rs427,500 and Rs425,500.

These Lahore-specific figures have been reproduced as provided; the relevant categories and rate differences require confirmation.

Monday’s unchanged gold prices followed the stability recorded in the international market. While gold remained steady in both local and global trading, silver registered a modest increase in Pakistan, highlighting differing price movements between the two precious metals.