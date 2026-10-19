Punjab Police Asi Lands Behind Bars For Showering Currency Notes At Dancers During Festival

SAHIWAL – A viral video showing Sahiwal Police ASI tossing currency notes at dancers during a shrine festival sparked outrage online, prompting police high-ups to order legal action.

Taking notice of the incident, DPO Usman Tipu directed Yousafwala Police to register a case against ASI Rustam Ali Bhatti, posted at Fatah Sher Police Station, and Bashir Ahmed Bhatti, caretaker of the shrine of Hazrat Diwan Baba Haji Sher in village 55/5-L, tehsil Sahiwal.

ساہیوال کے علاقے میں سالانہ عرس کی تقریب کے دوران رقاصاؤں پر کرنسی نوٹ نچھاور کرنے کی ویڈیو وائرل ہونے پر پولیس کے اے ایس آئی کو گرفتار کر لیا گیا، جبکہ درگاہ کے متولی کے خلاف بھی مقدمہ درج کر لیا گیا, ڈان کی رپورٹ ڈی پی او عثمان ٹیپو کی ہدایت پر یوسف والا پولیس نے تحصیل ساہیوال کے گاؤں 55/5-L میں حضرت دیوان بابا حاجی شیر کے سالانہ عرس کے موقع پر جمعہ کی رات رقاصاؤں پر پیسے لٹانے کے الزام میں فتح شیر پولیس اسٹیشن کے اے ایس آئی رستم علی بھٹی اور درگاہ کے متولی بشیر احمد بھٹی کے خلاف مقدمہ درج کر لیا۔

وائرل ہونے والی ویڈیو میں پولیس اہلکار کو خود بھی رقاصاؤں پر نوٹ نچھاور کرتے ہوئے دیکھا گیا تھا۔ — Shahid Hussain (@ShahidHussainJM) October 19, 2026

The video, which circulated widely on social media, allegedly shows the police official throwing currency notes towards dancers, raising questions about the conduct of a serving law enforcement officer.

After the incident, police registered a case under Section 294 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 155C of the Police Order on the complaint of ASI Zulfikar Ali of Yousafwala Police Station.

Police arrested Rustam Ali Bhatti and placed him in lockup, while teams were dispatched to conduct raids for the arrest of shrine caretaker Bashir Ahmed Bhatti.

The incident has drawn attention to the conduct of public officials at religious gatherings, with further developments expected as the investigation proceeds.