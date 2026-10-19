Bureaucrats returning from Overseas Training Must Submit Verified Degrees, Financial Guarantees

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government tightened the noose around civil servants returning from overseas scholarships, educational programmes, professional training and deputation, introducing strict requirements for degree verification, joining reports and recovery of government funds in case of violations.

Under newly issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Establishment Division made it clear that government-funded foreign training and educational assignments cannot be treated as open-ended leave, while officers who fail to fulfil mandatory requirements could face employment-related consequences and financial penalties.

The move aims to strengthen accountability, prevent misuse of public funds and ensure that officers receiving taxpayer-funded education and training fulfil their obligations to the state.

Civil servants returning from educational leave or foreign scholarships will be required to submit an attested copy of their degree certificate or an official academic transcript along with their joining report.

Officers who fail to produce the required documents without a reasonable and verifiable justification may be formally treated as absent from duty.

The new requirements also address delays in the issuance of degrees by foreign universities. In such cases, officers will have to provide verifiable documentation from the relevant educational institution confirming satisfactory academic performance and explaining the reason for the delay. Without the required supporting documents, officers will not be permitted to rejoin duty, according to the procedures outlined in the circular.

Once the documents are submitted, the degree and joining report will be forwarded immediately to the Training Wing (T Wing) of the Establishment Division to ensure that the central record is updated and maintained.

The government has also moved to plug financial loopholes associated with publicly funded scholarships and professional training programmes. In the past, some officers reportedly sought to resign or leave government service without completing the mandatory service period attached to their scholarships or training. The new mechanism is designed to make such departures financially accountable.

Under the revised procedure, a centralised statement of financial liabilities will be prepared for every officer who signs a surety bond. The statement will contain a detailed breakdown of the original scholarship cost, training expenses and all other amounts paid to the officer that may be recoverable under the applicable terms.

It will also clearly specify the mandatory period of service the officer must complete after returning to Pakistan.

Resignation Rules

The new procedure requires statement of financial liabilities to explicitly identify circumstances that could constitute a breach of the surety bond, including an unauthorised resignation or abandonment of government employment.

The exact amount of the financial penalty recoverable from the officer must also be recorded, bringing greater clarity to the government’s recovery mechanism. Training Wing will be required to provide the relevant financial details to the Executive Wing (E Wing) without delay.

The statement will become a key component of the officer’s personal file and must be placed before the competent authorities whenever an administrative decision concerning the officer’s employment or service conditions is considered.

The measure is intended to ensure that the financial obligations attached to government-funded education and training remain visible during subsequent service-related decisions.

Establishment Division has ruled that merely applying for an extension of approved leave, educational leave or deputation does not automatically authorise an officer to remain away from duty. Officers must report back as soon as their approved period expires, even if their extension applications are still awaiting approval.

Failure to submit a joining report may result in the officer being treated as absent without authorisation. The matter may also be referred to senior officers for appropriate directions. The clarification closes a potential administrative loophole through which officers could otherwise remain away from duty while awaiting decisions on extension requests.

The new SOPs signal a tougher approach to monitoring civil servants who receive government-funded overseas education, scholarships and professional training. By linking degree verification, joining reports, surety bonds and financial liability records, the Establishment Division is seeking to ensure that officers fulfil both their documentary requirements and their post-training service commitments.

The new framework places particular emphasis on timely reporting, verifiable academic records and the recovery of public funds where the applicable rules and bond conditions permit.