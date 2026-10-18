18 Workers kidnapped in Armed Attack on Marble Factory in Balochistan’s Khuzdar

KH​​UZDAR – Another armed attack reported at marble factory in Balochistan’s Khuzdar where gunmen stormed the facility, abducted 18 workers and escaped with two vehicles and a loader. One worker was shot and wounded during the incident.

The attack took place in the remote Nal area near Besar Mountain, around 35 to 40 kilometres from Khuzdar city, at a marble factory owned by former National Party provincial minister Sardar Aslam Bizenjo and his son, Shah Mir Bizenjo.

According to the police official, dozens of armed men arrived at the factory late Saturday night in vehicles and on motorcycles before forcibly taking away 18 workers present at the site. One worker tried to flee but was shot by the attackers, sustaining a bullet wound to his leg. The injured worker was identified as Rashid, whose condition was reported to be out of danger by medical sources.

Initial information suggests that the abducted workers belong to different areas of Khuzdar district. The assailants reportedly took two vehicles and a loader from the factory before fleeing the scene. No armed group had claimed responsibility for the attack at the time of reporting.

The mass abduction raised fresh concerns about the security of workers and industrial facilities in the province, where a separate incident involving the abduction of police personnel was reported just a day earlier.

Unidentified armed men abducted 20 police personnel belonging to the Rakhshan Division from a passenger van in Mastung district, according to the report. The two incidents intensified concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Balochistan, with multiple abductions in quick succession putting renewed focus on security in the province.

Security forces have launched a search operation in the area to trace the abducted workers, while police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the attack.