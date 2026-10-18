Honda CD 70 2027 Installments Plans with Monthly Payments starting at Rs6,500

Honda CD 70 continues to remain among the top-selling bikes despite its high price, but masses apparently prefer fuel efficiency, durability, affordable maintenance, and strong resale value.

However, with motorcycle prices remaining high with no major upgrade, buying a Honda CD 70 outright can be difficult for people managing tight budgets. For such buyers, installment plans offer an alternative, allowing them to spread the cost over several months rather than paying the full amount at once.

Honda CD 70 2027 Installment Plans

Customers can pay Rs53,300 per month for three months or Rs26,650 per month for six months, with both options advertised at zero markup. Those who prefer smaller monthly payments can consider longer repayment periods, although these plans may cost more overall.

12-month plan comes with a monthly installment of Rs16,523, while the payments fall to Rs9,861 for 24 months and Rs7,640 for 36 months. The lowest advertised monthly payment is Rs6,529 under the 48-month plan.

CD 70 is listed at Rs159,900, keeping it within reach of some buyers while remaining a considerable expense for others. Despite the price, the motorcycle continues to attract customers who value its established reputation and relatively straightforward maintenance.

Its popularity also benefits from the widespread availability of spare parts and mechanics familiar with the model. These practical advantages, along with its resale value, help explain why the CD 70 remains a familiar sight on Pakistan’s roads.

Atlas Honda remains a major player in Pakistan’s motorcycle market, with demand supported by its well-established commuter models. The company’s overall sales performance reflects the continued importance of motorcycles for everyday transportation in the country.

CD 70 remains one of its best-known models, particularly among buyers looking for a simple motorcycle for daily use. However, company-wide sales figures should not be confused with CD 70-specific sales, as a separate breakdown is needed to determine the exact number of units sold.