Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl first against Pakistan in second T20I

RAWALPINDI – Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the second T20I of the three-match series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Pakistan head into the match with confidence after securing a comprehensive victory in the series opener. The hosts need one more win to seal the series, while Sri Lanka will be looking to bounce back and level the contest.

Playing XIs

Pakistan made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Salman Mirza in place of Razaullah. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, made three changes to their lineup for the second encounter.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Fakhar Zaman, Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Imran, Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (c), Lahiru Udara, Sineth Jayawardena, Kamindu Mendis, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Eshan Malinga and Nuwan Thushara.

Head-to-Head Record

Pakistan have enjoyed the upper hand in T20 internationals against Sri Lanka, winning 19 of their 32 encounters, while Sri Lanka have claimed 13 victories.

The teams last met in the Super Eights of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup earlier this year, where Pakistan edged out Sri Lanka by five runs in a closely fought contest.

However, Sri Lanka will draw confidence from their previous bilateral T20I series in Pakistan, having completed a 3-0 sweep during their 2019 tour.