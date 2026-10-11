Fazlur Rehman rejects emergency in KP, vows strong political response

PESHAWAR – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has rejected the imposition of Governor’s Rule and an emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, announcing that his party will devise a comprehensive strategy to oppose the decision.

Reacting strongly to the proposal, Fazlur Rehman said that if an emergency was necessary, it should be imposed in the federal capital instead.

He said JUI-F would not accept the decision and would formulate a strong political response at the party level.

The JUI-F chief revealed that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had called him at 10:30pm the previous night to discuss the proposed imposition of Governor’s Rule and an emergency in KP.

According to Fazlur Rehman, Dar had argued that the provincial government was not cooperating in the fight against terrorism.

In response, Fazlur Rehman said the security situations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were not the same. However, he questioned why an emergency was not being imposed in Balochistan if the measure was considered necessary.

Fazlur Rehman Questions Counterterrorism Strategy

Criticising the government’s counterterrorism strategy, the JUI-F chief said repeated military operations had failed to produce the desired results, raising questions about the effectiveness of the approach.

He said he was being asked to support military operations but insisted that the government should first explain the outcomes of the operations conducted so far.

Fazlur Rehman maintained that JUI-F had also made sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, adding that members of the party’s religious leadership had been killed.

He also accused the government of failing to honour its commitments, saying he had personally witnessed assurances being given that were subsequently not fulfilled.

Criticism of PPP Over Governor’s Rule

Fazlur Rehman also criticised the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), accusing it of undermining the Constitution and human rights.

He said those who claimed to support democracy had imposed Governor’s Rule for a third time, describing the move as contrary to democratic principles.

Fazlur Rehman Reveals Talks with PTI Leaders

The JUI-F chief disclosed that he had spoken with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Sohail Afridi, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Asad Qaiser during a conference call.

According to Fazlur Rehman, he had informed the relevant leadership that the long march could be called off if the protesters’ demands were accepted.

He said he had also spoken to the prime minister and urged him to resolve the issues concerning a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan and arrangements for his medical treatment.

Fazlur Rehman said the prime minister had agreed to the proposal, responding positively to the suggestion. He subsequently conveyed the development to PTI leaders.

‘Mediators Have a Role to Play’

Discussing his role in facilitating dialogue between the government and the opposition, Fazlur Rehman said a mediator was expected to intervene when disagreements or tensions emerged between the parties.

However, he maintained that the government had failed to fulfil the commitments it had made during the discussions.

The JUI-F chief reiterated that his party would not accept the imposition of Governor’s Rule or an emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and would develop a comprehensive political strategy to oppose the move.