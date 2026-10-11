7 killed, over 30 injured in truck-van collision in Balochistan’s Machh

QUETTA – At least seven people were killed and more than 30 others injured when an out-of-control truck collided with a van near Zameendar Hotel in Machh, Balochistan.

According to police officials, the accident occurred after the truck’s brakes failed, causing both vehicles to plunge into a ravine.

Rescue operations were launched in the area following the crash, while efforts were made to evacuate the injured and provide them with medical assistance.

The transfer of the injured to hospitals has faced difficulties, and efforts are underway to shift them to hospitals in Quetta for treatment.

Police officials said further investigations into the accident were ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.