Steve Smith breaks record for most catches by a fielder in Test cricket

Australian veteran batter Steve Smith has set a new record for the most catches taken by a fielder in Test cricket history.

Smith surpassed England’s Joe Root after taking his 221st catch in Test matches, moving ahead of Root’s previous record of 220 catches.

The Australian achieved the milestone during the first Test against South Africa, becoming the most successful fielder in terms of catches in the history of the longest format.

Former India captain Rahul Dravid occupies third place on the all-time list, having taken 210 catches during his Test career.

Smith’s achievement adds another milestone to his distinguished international career, as he establishes himself as the leading fielder in Test cricket history by catches taken.