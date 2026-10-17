Foodies & Friends admin Khurram Ali Khan passes away in Road accident

Foodie, Entrepreneur, and traveller reportedly Khurram Ali Khan passed away in a tragic accident, leaving behind his wife, children, and a community of thousands of followers.

His death sent shockwaves through the community of food lovers, travel enthusiasts, and digital media followers who knew him through his work and social media presence. Known for his entrepreneurial activities and passion for exploring Pakistan, Khurram had established a recognisable identity among people who shared his interests.

His reported death in a car accident while travelling to Muzaffarabad has sparked an outpouring of grief. The news is particularly painful for his family, including his wife and children, as well as friends and acquaintances who had known him through personal and professional connections.

Funeral details are expected to be announced by his family. Meanwhile, people have been requested to pray for the forgiveness of the departed soul.

Khurram was widely associated with Foodies and Friends, a Facebook community. The private group amassed alot of people with a shared appreciation for food, restaurants, travel, and discovering destinations across Pakistan.

Beyond his online activities, he was known as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, chamber of commerce member, and food reviewer. His enthusiasm for travelling frequently took him and his friends to scenic locations around the country, reflecting his interest in exploration and shared experiences.

His involvement in business and community activities, alongside his digital presence, helped him build connections with a diverse audience.

The reported news has prompted heartfelt reactions from people expressing sadness, disbelief, and sympathy for his family. Some recalled meeting him personally, while others shared prayers for his forgiveness and eternal peace.