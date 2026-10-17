DC Lahore proposes March 12–14 Dates for Basant 2027

LAHORE – Amid weeks of uncertainty over earlier plan to extend celebrations across Lahore’s upcoming Basant festival, the Deputy Commissioner’s office proposed return to the original dates of March 12–14, 2027.

The latest proposal, reported on October 17, revived hopes among kite makers and traders who had raised concerns about the feasibility of the revised winter schedule. However, the Punjab Cabinet’s approval is still awaited, meaning the proposed dates cannot yet be treated as final.

Under the latest reported plan, kite flying would be permitted within Lahore district, except in designated prohibited areas, and only with materials approved under the government’s safety regulations.

The renewed uncertainty comes as the provincial administration attempts to balance the revival of a popular cultural tradition with public safety, legal restrictions and the practical concerns of the industry supplying the festival.

Basant 2027 calendar has changed more than once, leaving manufacturers, retailers and residents waiting for a definitive decision. The original plan, announced in August 2026, envisaged a three-day celebration from March 12 to 14. Preparations followed, including manufacturer registration and the development of safety procedures.

The situation changed in late September when Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz approved 10-day festival from January 29 to February 7, with a break on February 5 for Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The proposed shift brought an immediate response from kite and string manufacturers. Industry representatives argued that bringing the festival forward would leave insufficient time to produce the required supplies. They also cited winter fog, limited availability of raw materials and sharp increases in production costs.

Earlier this month, manufacturers reported price increases in key materials following the schedule change. The reported price of bamboo used in kite-making rose from approximately Rs12,000–15,000 per stack to Rs25,000–28,000. Paper prices were also reported to have climbed from Rs3,200–3,800 per ream to between Rs7,000 and Rs14,000, while thread prices increased from around Rs2,800 to as much as Rs6,500, depending on the brand.

Manufacturers warned that higher material and labour costs could push up the price of kites and string, potentially making the celebrations less affordable for ordinary residents.

Punjab Home Secretary subsequently indicated that the scheduling issue would be placed before the provincial cabinet. The latest move by the DC Lahore office now points back to March, although the final decision remains with the provincial government.

The date dispute also reached the Lahore High Court. Lahore court took up a petition challenging the proposed 10-day Basant schedule. According to reports published on October 17, the petition was withdrawn after the court questioned the legal basis for challenging the plan without an authenticated formal government notification.

The proceedings did not establish the January schedule as the final arrangement. Instead, the case highlighted the importance of obtaining an official notification before pursuing a legal challenge.

With DC office now reportedly proposing March 12–14, attention has returned to the cabinet’s decision and the formal notification required to settle the matter.