‘Emergency or Bloodshed’: PM Shehbaz defends Federal Takeover in KP

GUJRANWALA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif comes up with strong defence of the federal government’s decision to impose emergency measures and governor’s rule in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), warning that failure to act amid escalating political tensions could have resulted in bloodshed.

PM Sharif maintained that the government could not stand by as the security situation deteriorated and the threat of violence surrounding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march intensified. He described the intervention as a necessary step to prevent further instability and protect the country’s interests.

The decision deepened political confrontation, with PTI leader Asad Qaiser ruling out negotiations with the federal government and signalling that the opposition would formulate a collective response.

Defending the government’s action, Shehbaz said the authorities had reached a point where inaction was no longer an option. Invoking the historical analogy of Rome burning while Nero played his fiddle, he argued that allowing the situation to deteriorate without intervention would have amounted to criminal negligence.

PM hoped that the decision would produce positive results, insisting that it had been taken in the best interests of Pakistan.

The federal government imposed emergency measures and governor’s rule in K-P on October 11 under Articles 232 and 234 of the Constitution. The move suspended the PTI-led provincial administration and transferred executive authority to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

Federal officials have defended the intervention on security grounds, also citing what they described as a lack of cooperation from the provincial government.

The move has become a major flashpoint in the ongoing political dispute, with the federal government defending its actions as necessary while PTI has condemned the handling of the crisis.

Shehbaz linked the decision to the deteriorating security environment in K-P, warning that the province continued to face serious challenges from terrorism and alleged infiltration from Afghanistan. He said the resurgence of militant activity since 2018 required a united national response, pledging that the federal government would provide the necessary resources and administrative assistance to combat terrorist groups.

The premier also paid tribute to law-enforcement personnel and security forces, including Pakistan Army officers, who have lost their lives in counterterrorism operations. He lamented that attacks had also killed innocent civilians, including women and children.

Describing K-P as an integral part of Pakistan, Shehbaz said its people had demonstrated courage and resilience and deserved every possible opportunity for peace, stability and development.

Premier said the government had made repeated attempts to defuse tensions before introducing the emergency measures. He said discussions were held with the province’s former chief minister and current Chief Minister Sohail Afridi as part of efforts to address outstanding issues. He said the government had also established a committee and conducted negotiations with relevant stakeholders for around 48 hours to prevent the PTI long march from proceeding.

Shehbaz claimed the talks had progressed to the preparation of a comprehensive agreement under which PTI was expected to withdraw its march call, allowing the country to focus on economic recovery and development.

However, he said the proposed settlement collapsed following consultations involving the then provincial chief minister. Disagreements over the consultation process were followed by a further deterioration in the situation, according to the prime minister.

He also accused PTI of repeatedly disrupting national affairs through protests and long marches, arguing that the country could ill afford prolonged political instability amid serious security and economic challenges.