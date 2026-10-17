Pakistan Army pounds Afghan Taliban Positions in fresh Kurram Border Clashes

UPPER KURRAM – A fresh border confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan erupted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Upper Kurram on Saturday, with Pakistani forces launching retaliatory artillery fire against Afghan Taliban positions following reported cross-border firing, according to Pakistani state media and security sources.

The latest clash unfolded in Taldah sector and around Ghuzgarhi, where Afghan Taliban personnel allegedly opened fire to facilitate the movement of militants towards Pakistan.

Pakistan’s military responded with heavy weapons, reportedly striking several positions across the border and forcing Afghan Taliban personnel to abandon their posts. Security sources told the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) that several Taliban personnel were reportedly killed during the retaliation.

Taida Sector, Upper Kurram, Pak-afghan International Border Pakistan Army gave an effective response to firing by Afghan militants, hitting the enemy’s Topser Post & its base camp. https://t.co/II876JgqYv — Pakistan Strategic Forum (@ForumStrategic) October 17, 2026

Among the reported targets were the Taliban’s Topsar post and Shipola base camp in Upper Kurram. Security sources claimed that artillery fire completely destroyed the Shipola installation, while the exchange of fire was still continuing when the reports emerged.

The latest confrontation comes against the backdrop of a sustained deterioration in relations between Islamabad and Kabul, with Pakistan repeatedly accusing the Afghan Taliban authorities of failing to prevent militant groups from operating from Afghan territory.

September escalation saw Pakistan launch airstrikes against what its government described as terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan following major attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. On September 21, officials said the operation had killed more than 28 militants.