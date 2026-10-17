US diplomat hails Pakistan’s first W15 women’s tennis tournament

ISLAMABAD – United States Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker praised Pakistan for hosting its first international women’s tennis tournament at the W15 level, calling it a milestone for women’s sports and an opportunity to strengthen ties through sports diplomacy.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Junaid Family Foundation (JFF) Women’s W15 Futures Tournament on Saturday, Baker congratulated the organisers for bringing together 30 players from 17 countries and territories.

She said holding Pakistan’s first women’s tournament at this level was an achievement that players, officials and organisers could take pride in.

Baker said sports helped develop teamwork and resilience while building connections between people and countries that endured beyond the competition.

Referring to the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, she expressed hope that more Pakistani athletes would compete on the international stage.

The American diplomat also praised the players’ sportsmanship and the hospitality extended to visiting participants. She thanked Pakistan Tennis Federation President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and JFF founders Ansir and Sufia Junaid for organising the event.

Baker recalled Qureshi’s achievement at the 2010 US Open, where he reached the men’s and mixed doubles finals, becoming the first Pakistani to contest a Grand Slam final. She also acknowledged his efforts to create opportunities for younger players.

France’s Astrid Cirotte won the women’s singles title, while China’s Ru Xi Wu and Thailand’s Kamonwan Yodpetch claimed the doubles championship. Baker joined Ansir and Sufia Junaid in presenting prizes to the winners.

The tournament, sponsored by the foundation led by the Pakistani-American philanthropists, took place under the theme “A Powerful Serve for Women’s Health”. It also highlighted the organisation’s work in maternal and child health, education and women’s empowerment in Pakistan.

Ansir Junaid said the competition showed how international sporting events could inspire young women and bring together policymakers, philanthropists and development partners.

“What we saw this week was about much more than tennis,” he said, adding that the event offered young people a chance to see what they could achieve.

Sufia Junaid said the foundation regarded healthcare, education and sporting opportunities as connected investments in women’s futures.

She said better maternal healthcare could give children a stronger start, while education and exposure to international athletes could help girls imagine new possibilities.

Ansir Junaid reiterated the foundation’s long-term commitment to Pakistan, saying it aimed to support initiatives capable of delivering lasting results.