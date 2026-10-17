Kubra Khan steals the spotlight with her Glamorous Look

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Kubra Khan is in spotlight after her appearance at recent event hosted by Samsung Pakistan. Pictures sparked interest among fans and entertainment enthusiasts, with the actress’s elegant style becoming a talking point online.

The latest buzz surrounding Ehd-e-Wafaa began after a post featured the actress at the event. The pictures showed her glamorous appearance, showing social media users and fans to take notice.

Actress #KubraKhan looking gorgeous in while spotted a recent event of @SamsungPakistan 🖤 https://t.co/PlgCFYUkjM — Showbiz & News (@ShowbizAndNewz) October 15, 2026

The actress’s is among Pakistan’s recognised TV and film actresses and has earned appreciation for her performances in several popular drama serials. Her notable projects include Noor Jahan, Alif and Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay. She maintain a strong presence in the country’s entertainment industry and gained a following.

The actress public appearances and fashion choices attract interest from her admirers. Her latest appearance at the Samsung Pakistan event has once again brought her into the spotlight, as fans continue to follow updates about the actress and her professional engagements.