Hira Mani trolled online over Bold Outfit during Canada Visit

Bubbly versatile actress Hira Mani found herself at centre of social media attention during her visit to Canada, where she is meeting overseas fans at special meet-and-greet events. While the actress has been enjoying interactions with her admirers, her outfit has also sparked discussion online.

Mere Paas Tum Ho star is currently appearing alongside Mikaal Zulfiqar in Geo TV’s drama serial Khafa, continues to draw attention for both her on-screen performances and her personal style. However, her latest appearance in Canada has attracted mixed reactions, with some social media users commenting on her choice of dress.

While some fans continue to show their support and appreciate her work, others have focused on her fashion choice. The mixed reactions highlight how celebrities’ public appearances can quickly become a talking point on social media.

Despite the online chatter, Hira Mani remains active in the entertainment industry, with Khafa and her upcoming projects keeping her connected with audiences in Pakistan and abroad.