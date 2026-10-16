Fazlur Rehman’s remarks on Soldiers’ Salaries prompt Strong Response from DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD – Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry lamented Fazl’s remarks on sacrifices of Pakistan’s military martyrs and linking it to financial compensation.

Reacting to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s remarks about soldiers’ salaries and their duties, the military spokesperson said the sacrifices of fallen personnel form the backbone of Pakistan’s armed forces and play a fundamental role in the country’s defence and security. He stressed that military personnel willingly risk their lives to protect the nation, adding that reducing their ultimate sacrifice to a matter of salary failed to reflect the spirit of service and devotion associated with defending the homeland.

Questioning whether anyone would willingly lay down their life merely for financial reward, the DG ISPR underscored that the commitment of Pakistan’s armed forces extends far beyond the terms of paid employment. He maintained that soldiers remain prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice for the protection of the country and its people, describing the legacy of martyrs as integral to Pakistan’s national security, defence and dignity.

The military spokesperson expressed concern over what he described as disrespectful remarks about Pakistan’s armed forces, particularly the martyrs of the Kargil conflict. He said statements that reinforce the Indian narrative about the conflict were regrettable and difficult to understand.

ISPR chief maintained that their sacrifices deserve lasting respect and recognition rather than being reduced to financial considerations.

His remarks came amid a political controversy following Fazlur Rehman’s comments at a JUI-F rally in Kasur, Punjab, where the opposition leader questioned why civilians were being encouraged to confront armed groups when national defence was the responsibility of the armed forces.

The controversy prompted criticism from government ministers, who argued that the remarks failed to acknowledge the courage and sacrifices of military personnel. Fazlur Rehman subsequently rejected calls for an apology, maintaining that his comments had been misunderstood and were directed at those in positions of authority rather than individual soldiers.