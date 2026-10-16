PMDC slaps Rs20 Million Fine on Fatima Jinnah Medical College over Student’s Death

LAHORE – Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) imposed Rs20 million fine on Fatima Jinnah Medical College, Lahore, over alleged negligence and lapses in oversight following the death of final-year MBBS student Dr Fariha Ibrahim.

The college administration challenged the decision, refusing to accept the penalty and seeking a formal review of the council’s findings. The case centres on the death of Fariha Ibrahim, a student residing in the college hostel who sustained multiple serious injuries after falling from the rooftop one evening.

Fariha succumbed to her injuries, prompting scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding the incident and the institution’s responsibilities towards students living in its hostel.

PMDC sought detailed explanation from the college on March 31, 2026, as it examined the matter. The college principal submitted an inquiry report and supporting evidence to the council on April 2. The proceedings subsequently moved to the council’s disciplinary committee, where the college principal, acting head of the Department of Psychology and chief warden appeared on April 21 to present their positions.

After its review of available material, the committee imposed Rs20 million penalty and directed the institution to strengthen its student welfare and oversight arrangements. The prescribed measures include a comprehensive framework for medical assessments, counselling services, prevention of harassment and improved monitoring.

The penalty now triggered fresh dispute between the regulatory body and the college administration, which maintains that the decision warrants reconsideration.

After approval from its General Council, the college has filed a review petition before the PM&DC, seeking a reassessment of the findings and the financial penalty.

The administration argues that police and judicial investigations into the student’s death have been completed and that, according to its position, no evidence was found establishing that the institution had committed a criminal offence warranting police action.

On this basis, the college has urged the council to reconsider the investigative findings before reaching a final determination on the disciplinary action.

The administration’s challenge places the regulatory decision under further scrutiny, although the filing of a review petition does not, by itself, establish that the penalty has been overturned or suspended.

Beyond the financial penalty, the case raised broader questions about the responsibility of medical colleges to protect students residing in institutional hostels and provide adequate welfare and support systems. PMDC’s directions concerning medical assessments, counselling, harassment prevention and monitoring indicate that student welfare arrangements form a significant part of the regulatory response.

At the same time, the college’s challenge highlights a dispute over how the findings of separate investigations should be considered alongside regulatory proceedings. The review petition is expected to be placed before the council at an upcoming meeting for further examination and a decision.