Petrol Price in Pakistan drops to Rs386 in fresh Weekend Cut

ISLAMABAD – The federal government announced another cut in petrol prices, lowering the rate by Rs3.93 per litre to Rs386.30, offering some relief to motorists as fuel prices remain close to the Rs400 mark.

Diesel consumers will see no change, with high-speed diesel (HSD) continuing to sell at Rs396.96 per litre.

The revised rates will take effect from October 17 and remain in force until October 19, 2026, covering the weekend, according to an announcement by the Petroleum Division.

The latest reduction follows Wednesday’s price adjustment, when petrol became cheaper by Rs3.63 per litre, bringing its price down to Rs390.23. In the same revision, diesel prices increased by Re0.31 per litre to Rs396.96. The latest decision has lowered petrol prices further while leaving diesel rates untouched.

The domestic price revision comes amid continued uncertainty in international energy markets. Crude oil prices remained relatively steady on Friday but were heading towards weekly gains as concerns over Middle Eastern supplies and a larger-than-expected drawdown in US crude inventories supported the market.