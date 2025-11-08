PML-N MNA Erum Hamid’s son arrested after Car crash kills man in Sargodha

SARGODHA – Teenage son of Pakistan Muslim League-N MNA Eum Hamid, has been arrested after a tragic road accident in Sargodha that claimed the life of a child.

According to media reports, the vehicle involved in incident was being driven by Ahmad Hamid, who is said to be 16–17 years old. According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred due to high speed of the vehicle. The vehicle first hit a bike, breaking the rider’s leg, and then hit another two wheeler, killing man named Arshad on the spot.

🚨🚨سرگودھا میں ن لیگ کی ایم این اے ارم حامد حمید کے بیٹے کی گاڑی کی ٹکر سے حادثہ، جیل روڈ پر تیز رفتاری کے باعث موٹر سائیکل سوار کو ٹکر، ایک بچہ جاں بحق، تین افراد زخمی، پولیس نے گاڑی اور ملزمان کو حراست میں لے لیا۔ pic.twitter.com/L1IMzZC0dA — Azaad Urdu (@azaad_urdu) November 7, 2025

Those injured include his sister Khadija, grandfather Ghulam Muhammad, aunt Shagufta Bibi, and an unidentified motorcyclist. The injured were immediately shifted to the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Hamid handed son to authorities, insisting that legal action should be taken according to the law. Cantt Police seized the vehicle and launched a formal investigation. Authorities warned that strict legal proceedings will follow as the inquiry continues.

The arrest sparked media attention, given the political prominence of PML-N leader involved, while local authorities have urged calm as the investigation continues.