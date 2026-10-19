Bankislami Wins Bronze In Creative Excellence At Dragons Of Asia Awards 2026 In Kuala Lumpur

KARACHI – BankIslami, one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing Islamic banks, has won a Bronze award in the Creative Excellence category at the Dragons of Asia Awards 2026 for its Independence Day campaign.

The recognition places the awareness efforts of a homegrown Islamic bank alongside some of the finest creative campaigns from across Asia. It also highlights the strength of Pakistani creative work on an international stage, and the impact of brand communication rooted in purpose and a genuine understanding of its audience.

The campaign, ‘Sab Mil Kar Azadi Ka Parcham Lehraein’, turned Independence Day into a nationwide call for unity, with inclusivity at its core as the foundation of the country’s freedom and a promise of an equal place for every citizen in its future.

The Bank sees inclusivity as the path to financial independence, where every individual, community and region has access to the financial system. This vision of a nation free from Riba, built on fairness and shared prosperity, is what the Bank works towards every day.

This marks a second international recognition this year for BankIslami, which had earlier been named Pakistan’s Best Islamic Digital Bank at the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards.

The Bank’s purpose-driven campaigns and customer communications continue to build awareness and understanding of Islamic banking, bringing Islamic values closer to people in every part of the country, in line with its mission of Saving Humanity from Riba.