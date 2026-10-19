Momina Iqbal’s Sister says Over 2 Dozen Girls Ready to File Cases against Saqib Chadhar

KARACHI – The controversy involving actress Momina Iqbal and PML-N MPA Saqib Chadhar again made headlines amid ugly allegations and legal proceedings linked to the dispute.

Lately, Momina Iqbal’s sister Advocate Ramsha Iqbal claimed that more than two dozen women, including actresses, are prepared to file cases against Saqib Chadhar. She has also spoken about the pressure she says her family faced and maintained that documents she previously presented were certified copies.

Momina Iqbal’s sister alleges more women, including actresses, are prepared to pursue legal action; says she faced immense pressure and her family was targeted in the media. Ramsha made the claims while addressing the media, where she also spoke about the pressure she says she endured and the allegations levelled against her.

Ramsha thanked those who had supported her throughout the controversy, saying that the pressure she experienced was difficult for any woman to withstand. She alleged that her entire family had been subjected to negative media coverage and maintained that she had endured the situation before deciding to present evidence in her defence.

Referring to her previous presser, Ramsha said the documents she presented were certified copies. She also claimed that complaints had been filed against her, but decisions issued by the Punjab Bar and other forums had gone in her favour.

According to Ramsha, efforts had been made to humiliate her, while the opposing parties had failed to appear in court. She expressed confidence that the relevant institutions would ultimately determine who was telling the truth.

She also questioned the changing figures allegedly cited against her, claiming that the amount initially mentioned was Rs20 million before being reduced to Rs8 million. She further raised concerns about her confidence in the institutions handling the matter, while defending the legal process that led to the registration of a case against the other party.

Explaining the role of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), Ramsha said the agency conducts an inquiry before registering a case. She argued that the registration of a case reflected the presence of evidence, although the allegations and evidence would ultimately need to be assessed through the legal process.

Earlier this year, Momina alleged that Chadhar harassed and threatened her after she rejected his marriage proposal upon learning that he was already married. She also accused him of blackmail involving private videos, unauthorised access to personal information and threats against her fiancé and sister. Momina further claimed that the alleged conduct affected her personal life and professional reputation.

National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) later registered a case against Chadhar and his wife, Sumaira, following a preliminary inquiry and reported technical and forensic examinations of electronic devices. The case reportedly involved allegations under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and the Pakistan Penal Code.

On July 28, an investigating officer reportedly told a sessions court that the initial investigation had found Chadhar guilty of the allegations. However, this was an investigative statement, not a final court conviction.

The case took another turn on September 3, when the NCCIA reportedly appointed a new investigating officer and formed a special team after additional defence evidence emerged. The new investigator said the arrest of Chadhar and his wife was not required at that stage, and both withdrew their interim pre-arrest bail petitions. Chadhar has denied the allegations and presented his own account of his relationship with Momina. Her legal team, meanwhile, questioned the change in the investigation’s direction.