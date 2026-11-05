Gold tops $4,100, Bitcoin crosses $80,000 after Democrats’ Historic US midterm Election Victory

WASHINGTON – As Donald Trump’s Republicans suffered major blow in 2026 US midterm elections, the political shockwaves reached global financial markets. The nervous selloff turned into dramatic rally, with Bitcoin soaring past $80,000, gold crossing $4,100 per ounce and Wall Street bouncing back as investors reacted to Democrats’ stunning victory.

US miterm elections brings Democrats having control of both chambers of Congress, dealing a major political blow to Trump-led government and raising questions about future of his economic policies, the ongoing war with Iran and America’s regulatory direction. The election outcome initially triggered uncertainty, sending US stock futures and several Asian indices sharply lower, but the selling pressure eased as investors reassessed the implications of Democratic-controlled Congress.

Cryptocurrencies, precious metals and major American stock indices subsequently recorded significant gains, although Asian markets displayed mixed performances.

Gold, BTC Update

Asset Reported Price Bitcoin $80,400–$80,600 Ethereum $2,400–$2,430 Gold $4,126–$4,137 per ounce Silver $52.50–$53.10 per ounce S&P 500 +1.6% approximately Dow Jones +3% approximately Nasdaq Composite +1.4% approximately Hong Kong Hang Seng +2.25% on November 4 South Korea KOSPI −5.3% on November 5 Chinese Technology Indices +2% to +5% in reported trading periods

The results were widely interpreted as a backlash against Trump’s administration over inflation, rising living costs, dissatisfaction with immigration policies and growing public frustration surrounding the war with Iran.

Bitcoin Breaks $80,000 as Cryptocurrency Market rebounds

Bitcoin turns out to be one of the major beneficiaries of post-election market rebound, recovering sharply after an initial period of heavy selling. The leading cryptocurrency traded between $75,000 and $77,700 around November 3 and 4 before climbing above $80,400 as investor sentiment improved.

Some trading reports indicated gains of nearly $2,700, while Bitcoin briefly approached the $81,000 mark. By November 4, BTC was trading around $80,473, representing an increase of approximately 4% over the previous 24 hours.

Ethereum also recorded substantial gains as the broader digital asset market recovered. After initially trading near $2,301, Ethereum climbed above $2,300 and continued its upward movement toward the $2,400–$2,430 range. Its price was reported near $2,424 on November 4, representing a daily increase of approximately 6.7%.

Gold above $4,100

Gold prices recorded significant gains following the unexpected election outcome, reflecting renewed demand for traditional safe-haven investments. The precious metal reportedly gained approximately $72 per ounce or more, with international prices climbing into the $4,126–$4,136 range.

Some market quotations placed gold near $4,133 per ounce, representing an increase of approximately 2% or higher during the rally. By November 5, indicative prices had reached approximately $4,137 per ounce.

Silver Prices over $52 Per Ounce

Silver followed gold’s upward trajectory, recording notable gains during the post-election recovery. The precious metal initially traded around $50.79 per ounce before advancing toward $52.50–$52.80.

Subsequent indicative quotations placed silver near $53.10 per ounce, highlighting continued buying interest across precious metals. The increase came amid a combination of safe-haven demand, dollar weakness and improving market sentiment.

American stock markets experienced considerable volatility as investors reacted to the Democrats’ sweeping victory. Nasdaq 100 futures initially dropped approximately 2.2–2.4%, reflecting concerns about possible changes in technology regulation, artificial intelligence oversight and corporate investment policies.

Asian financial markets recorded mixed performances, with Hong Kong and Chinese technology stocks benefiting from improving sentiment while South Korean equities remained under pressure.

Mainland Chinese technology stocks performed comparatively better, supported by improving investor sentiment and expectations of possible changes in US trade and technology policies. Major indices, including the STAR 50 and ChiNext, reportedly advanced between 2% and 5% during parts of the rally.

The initial reaction to the election results reflected concerns about political uncertainty and potential confrontation between the White House and Congress. However, market sentiment began improving as investors considered several possible consequences of the Democratic takeover. One major factor was the expectation that an opposition-controlled Congress could limit certain aspects of Trump’s economic and foreign policy agenda.