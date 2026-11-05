Mathira Faces online backlash for Covering Head with Dupatta along with Short Dress

DUBAI – TV host and influencer Mathira is a force to be reckon with and her latest pictures from Dubai sparked debate over her daring fashion choice and ‘bizarre’ styling.

Known for making headlines with her outspoken attitude and distinctive wardrobe, Mathira shared new pictures from her Dubai trip, showcasing outfit that quickly caught attention of social media users.

She appeared in short mauve-coloured dress, complemented by matching cape and a dupatta draped over her head. Posing confidently for the camera, she displayed her signature fashion sense while giving followers a glimpse of her appearance during the visit. However, it was the unusual combination of her clothing that attracted particular attention. While Mathira covered her head with a dupatta, her short dress left her legs exposed, creating a contrast between traditionally modest styling and contemporary fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mathiraa (@real_mathira)

As photographs circulated online, social media users began sharing contrasting opinions about her appearance. Some questioned the decision to pair a head-covering dupatta with a short dress, while others focused on the creative mix of traditional and Western fashion elements.

Despite the criticism, Mathira appeared comfortable and confident in her photographs, continuing to express herself through fashion without showing concern for conventional expectations.

Mathira has long been one of Pakistan’s most talked-about entertainment personalities, frequently attracting attention for her unconventional fashion, candid interviews and outspoken views. Over the years, she has built a reputation for expressing her opinions openly, even when they challenge prevailing social expectations.

Her latest Dubai appearance has once again divided online opinion, with her outfit becoming a fresh talking point among social media users.