KP Local Govt Elections Postponed again amid ‘Constitutional Crisis’

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s political uncertainty deepened as Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspended local government elections across the province indefinitely, bringing all electoral preparations to an immediate standstill amid emergency measures and governor’s rule.

The sweeping decision has effectively halted the process of restoring elected local government institutions, with no indication of when voters will return to the polls. Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja chaired crucial meeting in which the commission examined the rapidly changing constitutional landscape following the federal government’s latest emergency-related directives.

ECP cited Federal Government Order No. 3, issued on November 4, which suspended relevant constitutional provisions and created legal barriers to conducting elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Amid detailed assessment of federal order, the polls governing body concluded that local government elections could not proceed in any district of the province under the prevailing constitutional framework. The commission acknowledged that organising free, fair and timely elections is a fundamental constitutional responsibility. However, it maintained that the suspension of the relevant constitutional provisions had left it unable to fulfil that obligation in KP.

The development comes after emergency rule and the transfer of provincial administrative authority under the governor’s rule arrangement, raising further questions about the future of elected institutions in the province.

Acting on its decision, the electoral watchdog directed concerned authorities to immediately discontinue all activities connected with local government elections. The order applies across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving no district exempt from the suspension.

All ongoing electoral preparations will remain frozen until the constitutional and legal obstacles arising from the federal government’s decision are removed.

ECP has not shared new polling date or provided any timeframe for restarting the suspended election process. Instead, it has made clear that any future decision to revive electoral activities or issue a revised schedule will depend on the resolution of the existing legal complications.

The indefinite suspension marks another major blow to local-level democratic representation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the restoration of elected municipal institutions now faces an uncertain future.