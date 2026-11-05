Alan Walker, Hamza Malik fuel ‘Alfaaz 2.0’ Buzz with Surprise Lahore Meetup

LAHORE – Music sensation Alan Walker sent Pakistani fans into frenzy after making surprise appearance in Lahore, meeting voices behind viral hit song Alfaaz and sharing mysterious clip that fueled speculation about banger music collaboration.

What initially appeared to be Alan’s ordinary visit quickly turned into musical mystery when he met Pakistani singers Hamza Malik and Zain Zohaib, and posted clip outside historic Alamgiri Gate.

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With Alfaaz playing in the background and a mysterious wooden box bearing his signature logo in his hands, Walker left fans wondering whether a new version of Pakistan’s viral musical sensation was already in the works.

The biggest clue emerged when Alan Walker shared clip filmed outside majestic Alamgiri Gate, the western entrance to Lahore Fort built during the reign of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

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Standing against the historic Mughal backdrop, the international DJ was seen holding a wooden box featuring his distinctive branding. However, it was the soundtrack that immediately caught fans’ attention.

The melody of Alfaaz, Pakistani romantic song that gained international popularity, could be heard playing in the video, triggering speculation that Walker was teasing an upcoming collaboration. The unusual combination of a historic location, Walker’s mysterious box and the Pakistani song prompted fans to question whether the DJ was preparing to unveil Alfaaz 2.0.

Neither Walker nor Pakistani artists officially confirmed the title, release date or nature of any new project, probably to make things spiced up for fans.

The story behind Walker’s connection to the Pakistani song began well before his visit to Lahore. After watching the music video for Alfaaz, the DJ noticed a masked character whose appearance resembled his own iconic style.

Walker responded with a playful comment: “Why is there a Walker in the video. Beautiful video btw.” His reaction caught the attention of Hamza Malik, who replied on YouTube: “Hahaha, I appreciate it man! The Walker is a mystery for now… but maybe we can solve it together.”

The song hits streaming milestones, including a place on Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart. It also gained traction on Indian music platforms, with reports highlighting its No. 1 position on Shazam India.