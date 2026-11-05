Pakistan orders Formula Milk Companies to Print ‘Mother’s Milk Is Best’ on all Packaging

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities made new labeling requirements for formula milk manufacturers and importers, making it mandatory to display a clear message promoting breastfeeding on products intended for children aged 1-3 years.

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) issued formal instructions to companies involved in manufacturing and importing formula milk, directing them to immediately comply with the new requirements aimed at raising awareness about the health and nutritional benefits of mother’s milk.

The move follows special directions from the Senate Standing Committee on Health as authorities step up efforts to protect children’s health and encourage breastfeeding across the country.

Under new directives, all manufacturers and importers dealing in formula milk products for children aged one to three years must ensure that their packaging carries a prominent message highlighting the importance of mother’s milk. The requirement applies to product cartons, containers, labels and other packaging materials, leaving manufacturers and importers responsible for ensuring that the message is clearly visible to consumers.

According to DRAP’s official communication, the statement must appear on the information panel of each relevant product.

One of the key aspects of the decision is requirement to display the breastfeeding message in both Urdu and English. The mandatory statement reads: “Mother’s milk is best for the baby.”

Authorities want the message to be easily understandable to parents and caregivers, particularly those purchasing formula milk for young children. The bilingual requirement is intended to ensure that the information reaches a wider population and reinforces awareness about the importance of breastfeeding.

DRAP instructed all concerned manufacturers and importers to implement the new labeling requirements without delay. The instructions apply to both locally manufactured and imported formula milk products intended for the specified age group.

The decision shows another step in Pakistan’s efforts to promote breastfeeding and improve awareness about early childhood nutrition.