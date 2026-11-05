Ronaldo retires from international football after 234 caps for Portugal

Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo’s international career of nearly 23 years has come to an end.

Earlier in October, Ronaldo had reportedly left the Portugal camp in anger after not being played in the Nations League match against Norway.

He later clarified on social media that he was not retiring from international football, though he said he deserved punishment for leaving the team camp.

Ronaldo joined Portugal’s national team at the age of 18. He represented Portugal for around 25 years, from the Under-15s to the senior side, and scored a record 146 goals in his international career.

Ronaldo made his debut for Portugal in 2003 and, with 146 goals in 234 international matches, is the highest goalscorer in the history of men’s international football.