Army, Rangers to be deployed for two Punjab by-elections

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has approved the deployment of the Pakistan Army and Punjab Rangers during by-elections in two constituencies of Punjab. The Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control has issued a formal order for the deployment.

According to the notification, by-elections will be held on 8 November in NA-77 Gujranwala-I of the National Assembly and PP-203 Sahiwal-VI of the Punjab Assembly. The army and Punjab Rangers will remain deployed in both constituencies from 7 to 9 November 2026.

The Interior Ministry said Punjab Rangers have been approved as a second-tier response force, while the army will be available as a third-tier response force. Both will be deployed only as standby and quick-reaction forces.

The ministry said the deployment aims to ensure the peaceful conduct of the by-elections. It was approved at the request of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which had asked the federal government for the deployment on 30 September and 2 October 2026.