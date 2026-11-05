Wasim Akram rejects Afghanistan Premier League mentor offer

LAHORE – Former Pakistan captain and legendary all-rounder Wasim Akram has declined to be part of the Afghanistan Premier League.

According to reports, Akram had been offered a mentorship role in the Afghanistan Premier League, but the former captain has decided not to accept the offer.

Reports said Akram chose not to go against the policy of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The PCB had earlier decided not to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to national cricketers to participate in the Afghanistan Premier League.

Reports said it was in view of this PCB policy that Akram decided to stay out of the Afghanistan Premier League.