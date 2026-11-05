Pakistan reports ninth polio case of 2026

ISLAMABAD – The ninth polio case of 2026 in Pakistan has been reported from Khyber district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), nine polio cases have been reported across the country so far this year.

Of the nine cases reported this year, seven are from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two from Sindh.

The National EOC said an anti-polio campaign is under way in 97 selected districts across the country, including Khyber district. During the campaign, more than 24 million children under the age of five are being given polio drops. The campaign is being run simultaneously in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The National EOC said polio is an incurable disease, but it can be prevented through vaccination. It urged parents to make sure their children are given polio drops during the ongoing campaign and to complete the routine immunisation course on time.

The National EOC appealed to all segments of society to play their full part in eradicating polio.