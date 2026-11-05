Cdf Munir Stresses Operational Readiness During Visit To Ssg Headquarters

RAWALPINDI – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF), on Thursday visited the Headquarters of the Special Services Group (SSG) in Tarbela, the military’s media wing said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief was received on arrival by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) SSG. He laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada Monument and offered Fateha, paying tribute to SSG personnel who laid down their lives in defence of the motherland.

The ISPR said he was briefed on the SSG’s specialised training, operational preparedness and mission-oriented readiness. He also viewed a display of state-of-the-art specialised equipment and a demonstration of the group’s combat proficiency, agility and precision in carrying out special operations.

Interacting with officers and troops, the field marshal praised their professionalism, high morale and unwavering devotion to duty, the ISPR said. He stressed that sustained training, indigenous capability development and an uncompromising focus on operational preparedness are essential to keeping an edge over evolving security threats and emerging challenges.