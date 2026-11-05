Petrol likely to get cheaper by up to Rs10 per litre

ISLAMABAD – The government has taken an important decision on determining petroleum prices on a daily basis, and a major relief in fuel prices is likely.

According to reports, the price of petrol is expected to fall by up to Rs10 per litre for 6 November.

It was also reported that high-speed diesel is likely to become cheaper by up to Rs5.56 for one day.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will determine the prices tonight, after which the final notification will be issued.

Notably, the price of petrol was cut by Rs7.06 per litre the previous day, bringing the new price to Rs362 per litre. High-speed diesel had also become cheaper, with its price falling to Rs387.81 per litre.