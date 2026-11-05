Marriage Certificates Now Just a Click Away as NADRA rolls out Digital System

QUETTA – Balochistan has taken major step towards digital governance with introduction of its first-ever online Nikah registration system, allowing marriage records to be submitted, verified and processed digitally through NADRA’s Pak ID mobile application.

The new initiative introduced jointly by NADRA and Balochistan government successfully completed its pilot phase, with the province’s first digitally processed Marriage Registration Certificate (MRC) issued in Quetta.

The historic registration took place at Union Council Haji Ghaibi Road, Ward No. 22, under the Metropolitan Corporation Quetta, marking the beginning of a new system designed to replace lengthy manual procedures with faster and more accessible digital services.

The project introduces two key facilities, first digital registration and licensing of Nikah registrars, and an electronic marriage solemnization module that enables marriage information to be submitted directly to the relevant authorities. Under the initiative, Maulvi Samiullah became Balochistan’s first digitally licensed Nikah registrar on October 28, 2026.

A day later, on October 29, he completed the province’s first marriage registration using the newly developed digital platform. Following the required processing and verification, the Marriage Registration Certificate was officially issued on October 30. The development represents a significant change in how marriage records can be maintained and accessed across the province.

Under new arrangement, registered Nikah registrars will be able to upload marriage details and required documents through NADRA’s Pak ID mobile application, eliminating the need to rely entirely on conventional paperwork.

Once information reaches concerned union council, its secretary will examine the submitted documents and approve the registration after completing the verification process. After approval, the system will automatically generate the Marriage Registration Certificate, which can then be accessed, downloaded and printed by the Nikah registrar, bride and groom through their individual Pak ID accounts.

The digital platform is intended to simplify the registration process, reduce administrative delays, strengthen record security and improve transparency in the issuance of official marriage certificates.

Officials involved in the project include Dr. Nosheen Khan, Deputy Director of the Metropolitan Corporation Quetta; Dawood Momand, Assistant Director of Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) at NADRA; and Muhammad Arif, Field Officer for Quetta District. Their coordination helped facilitate the successful introduction of the pilot system, while Maulvi Samiullah carried out the first marriage registration through the platform.

The initiative is also expected to reduce dependence on physical documentation and provide citizens with a more convenient way to obtain marriage certificates without repeatedly visiting government offices for routine procedures.

Although the service has initially been introduced on a pilot basis in Quetta, its successful implementation has opened the door for expansion to other union councils across Balochistan. The development marks an important milestone in the province’s wider transition towards digital civil registration, potentially transforming how marriage records are processed, preserved and made accessible to citizens in the coming years.