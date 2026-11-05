11 Dead including PERA Force Personnel in Bus-Truck Collision near Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN – At least 11 people are dead and 33 others have suffered serious injuries after passenger bus collided with a truck-trailer on Depalpur Road near Pakpattan on Thursday.

According to initial reports, the passenger bus was travelling from Multan to Lahore when it collided with the heavy vehicle, resulting in multiple casualties and leaving dozens of passengers critically injured.

Sources reported that nearly dozen people lost their lives in the collision, while 33 others suffered severe injuries. The injured were shifted to hospital for emergency medical treatment. Among those reportedly killed in the tragedy were personnel associated with the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) Force and the Punjab Highway Patrol Police.

The involvement of law enforcement personnel among the reported fatalities has added to the gravity of the incident, which has resulted in significant loss of life. Local administration officials confirmed on Thursday that the injured had been transported to hospital following the collision.

The condition of several injured passengers was reported to be serious, raising concerns over the possibility of further casualties. The exact circumstances that led to the collision between the Multan-to-Lahore passenger bus and the truck-trailer remain unclear. Meanwhile, the identities of all the deceased and injured have yet to be officially established.