Afghan Taliban Border Aggression met with Crushing Response From Pak Army in Kurram

KURRAM – Pakistan armed forces unleashed fierce retaliatory assault on Afghan Taliban positions in Shalozan sector of Upper Kurram after Taliban forces opened unprovoked fire.

The latest confrontation has reignited tensions along the volatile frontier, with Pakistani forces reportedly using heavy artillery and other weapons to deliver a powerful response to the cross-border aggression.

Multiple Afghan Taliban posts sustained substantial damage as Pakistani troops targeted positions allegedly used to launch the attack. The exchange reportedly erupted shortly after Pakistani security personnel successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by suspected militants linked to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Pakistani troops detected suspicious movement near the border and prevented the suspected militants from entering Pakistani territory. Afghan Taliban personnel subsequently allegedly opened fire on Pakistani border installations, prompting an immediate military response.

Pakistani forces retaliated with heavy weapons, reportedly striking several Taliban positions and inflicting significant damage on their border infrastructure. However, the precise scale of destruction and any casualties on the Afghan side remain unverified.

The latest reported attack comes after a series of armed confrontations in Upper Kurram, where Pakistani security forces have repeatedly responded to alleged cross-border firing and attempted militant infiltration.

Among the reportedly targeted facilities were the Topsar position and Shipola base camp, which were identified in earlier security accounts as Afghan Taliban installations near the disputed frontier. Pakistani forces reportedly employed heavy artillery to suppress firing from across the border and neutralize positions allegedly involved in attacks on Pakistani troops.

The renewed hostilities have also brought attention to an earlier deadly confrontation in October, when Pakistani security forces reportedly intercepted militants attempting to infiltrate the country from Afghanistan.

The latest reported confrontation comes at a particularly sensitive moment in relations between Islamabad and Kabul, with border security disputes and allegations of militant sanctuaries continuing to fuel tensions between the neighboring countries.