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Today’s Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham – November 6, 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:15 am | Nov 6, 2026

ISLAMABAD – Currency exchange rates in Pakistan remain largely stable on Friday with US dollar is being bought at Rs277.40 and sold at Rs280.15, while UK pound sterling stands at Rs371.35 for buying and Rs375.35 for selling.

Euro is quoted at Rs309.75 on the buying side and Rs314.15 on the selling side, making it another major international currency trading above the Rs300 mark against the Pakistani rupee.

Saudi Riyal is available at a selling rate of Rs74.30, compared with its buying rate of Rs73.80. UAE dirham is being bought at Rs75.40 and sold at Rs76.25.

 

Today’s Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar (USD) 277.40 280.15
Euro (EUR) 309.75 314.15
British Pound (GBP) 371.35 375.35
UAE Dirham (AED) 75.40 76.25
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 73.80 74.30
Australian Dollar 193.00 199.13
Bahrain Dinar 733.75 748.76
Canadian Dollar 197.86 204.79
Chinese Yuan 38.55 38.90
Danish Krone 42.95 43.55
Hong Kong Dollar 34.75 35.73
Indian Rupee 2.50 3.10
Japanese Yen 1.7372 1.8368
Kuwaiti Dinar 881.33 894.11
Malaysian Ringgit 68.35 69.30
New Zealand Dollar 157.45 161.35
Norwegian Krone 28.75 28.94
Omani Riyal 717.70 732.69
Qatari Riyal 75.07 77.08
Singapore Dollar 215.55 219.80
Swedish Krona 28.60 28.95
Swiss Franc 333.48 339.00
Thai Baht 8.25 8.85

 

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