Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Forex Update November 3, 2026

KARACHI – The latest foreign currency exchange rates in Pakistan for November 3, 2026, show US Dollar selling at Rs280.05 in the open market, while UK Pound, Euro, UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal remain largely stable.

On Tuesday, US Dollar is being bought at Rs277.55 and sold at Rs280.05. UK Pound is trading at a buying rate of Rs371.33 and a selling rate of Rs375.33, while the euro stands at Rs309.61 for buying and Rs314.04 for selling.

UAE Dirham is available at a selling rate of Rs76.35 against a buying rate of Rs75.50. The Saudi riyal is being bought at Rs73.90 and sold at Rs74.40.

US Dollar continues to attract significant attention in Pakistan because of its role in international payments, imports and foreign exchange transactions. Saudi riyal and UAE dirham are also closely monitored by millions of Pakistanis, particularly those working in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates who regularly send money to their families.