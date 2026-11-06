Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – New Per Tola Gold Price – 6 November 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained largely stable on November 6, 2026, as the precious metal held its ground following recent fluctuations in the domestic bullion market.

The price of 24-karat gold stood at Rs435,636 per tola, while 10 grams were quoted at approximately Rs373,487.

Gold Price in Pakistan

Commodity Unit Price Gold (24K) Per Tola Rs435,636 Gold (24K) Per 10 Grams Rs373,487 Gold (22K) Per Tola Rs399,333 Gold (21K) Per Tola Rs381,182 Gold (18K) Per Tola Rs326,727

Latest Gold Rates

Gold Weight 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Rs399,333 Rs381,182 Rs326,727 Per Gram Rs34,237 Rs32,680 Rs28,012 Per 10 Grams Rs342,363 Rs326,801 Rs28,115 Per Ounce Rs1,064,868 Rs1,016,465 Rs871,256

Pakistan’s bullion market has experienced a turbulent year, with prices witnessing substantial increases and corrections. The precious metal subsequently lost considerable value, despite periodic recoveries.

Changes in global economic conditions, investor sentiment and currency movements can also influence the domestic price of the precious metal. For jewellery buyers, actual retail costs may exceed published bullion rates because of manufacturing charges and retailer premiums.