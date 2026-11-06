Three Lahore cops arrested for demanding money for food from citizen

LAHORE – Three police officials have been arrested and a case registered against them after they allegedly stopped a citizen during duty hours and demanded money for food in Lahore’s Barkat Market area.

According to a spokesperson for the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations, the officers, identified as Fayyaz, Farhan and Ahmed Mustafa, allegedly stopped a citizen and asked him to pay money for their food while they were on duty.

Following an investigation, the citizen’s complaint was found to be valid, prompting Lahore Police to register a case against all three officers and take them into custody.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran said that the dignity of citizens and the reputation of the police force would not be compromised under any circumstances.

He stressed that misconduct by police personnel would not be tolerated and that action would be taken against officers found involved in such behaviour.

The incident took place in the Barkat Market area of Lahore. The case was registered by Lahore Police against the three accused personnel.