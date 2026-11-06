Pakistan-Tajikistan joint military exercise Dosti-III concludes in Cherat

RAWALPINDI – The third edition of bilateral counter terrorism exercise between Pakistan and Tajikistan Army, Dost-III, concluded at Special Operations School in Cherat.

The military exercise commenced on 26 October 2026, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

The exercise focused on sharing Counter Terrorism experiences, refining operational drills, procedures and enhancing combat skills through mutual learning and exchange of best practices.

“The exercise reflects the longstanding military cooperation between Pakistan and Tajikistan and reaffirms the resolve of both countries to further strengthen bilateral defence ties,” read the ISPR statement.