Petrol Price in Pakistan nears Rs350 after Fresh Rs9.41 Cut

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan announced another cut in petroleum prices, lowering petrol by Rs9.41 per litre and high-speed diesel by Rs5.56 per litre, bringing fresh relief to consumers across Pakistan amid a continuing downward trend in fuel rates.

Under the revised pricing structure, petrol will now cost Rs352.59 per litre, down from Rs362, while high-speed diesel has been reduced to Rs382.25 per litre, compared with its previous price of Rs387.81.

Latest Petrol and Diesel Prices in Pakistan

The fresh reduction follows a previous adjustment on November 5, when petrol became cheaper by Rs7.06 per litre and high-speed diesel recorded a decline of Rs3.71 per litre.

With the latest notification, petrol has become cheaper by Rs16.47 per litre over two consecutive daily revisions, while diesel has recorded a combined reduction of Rs9.27 per litre during the same period.