NADRA introduces easier way to update CNIC photo, address 

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has allowed citizens to change their photograph and permanent address on their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) from home through the Pak ID mobile application.

According to a statement issued by NADRA, applicants must log in to the Pak ID app and select the identity card option from the home screen.

For their own CNIC applications, users should select the option for themselves. Those applying on behalf of a blood relative should choose the relevant family-member option.

Applicants must then select card renewal, update the required information and submit the application after completing the necessary steps.

NADRA also announced that citizens can now obtain, save and share digital identity cards for their spouses and eligible children alongside their own digital ID cards.

The authority said users who need to verify a Child Registration Certificate (B-Form) or a CNIC cancellation certificate can scan the relevant digital QR code using the QR code scanning feature available in the Pak ID app to view verified information.

Additionally, the latest version of the application facilitates biometric verification for influenza and meningitis vaccinations required for Hajj or Umrah pilgrims.