Iqrar-ul-Hassan handed over to NCCIA on 4-Day Physical Remand in Anti-State Post Case

KARACHI – TV host and Awam Raj Tehreek chief Iqrar-ul-Hassan has been handed over to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on 4-day physical remand in a case involving allegations of undermining the state and national integrity, after his reported late-night arrest from his Lahore residence.

NCCIA produced Iqrar-ul-Hassan before a judicial magistrate at Karachi’s City Courts, where investigators sought a 14-day physical remand to interrogate him in connection with the case. However, the court approved only four days of physical remand, allowing the agency to take him into custody for further investigation.

The magistrate asked Iqrar-ul-Hassan whether he had been subjected to torture while in custody. He replied that he had not been beaten. The court also asked whether he had hired a lawyer to represent him. Iqrar-ul-Hassan told the magistrate that he had not yet engaged legal counsel. The case against the television personality has been registered with the NCCIA under FIR No. 101/2026

The court proceedings followed day after Iqrar family alleged that he had been taken away from his residence in Lahore’s DHA Phase 8 during a late-night operation.

According to sources, personnel dressed in plain clothes arrived at his home at around 3am and took him into custody. Female officials were also reportedly present, with their badges bearing the name of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency. The circumstances surrounding his reported arrest drew attention after his family raised the issue and details of the incident began circulating.

Waseem Badami, who has worked alongside Iqrar-ul-Hassan on several programmes, also addressed the reports in a video. Badami confirmed that he had received information about Iqrar-ul-Hassan’s arrest, adding that female officials were reportedly among the personnel dressed in plain clothes who took him away.