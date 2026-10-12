Iqrarul Hassan arrested from Lahore residence

LAHORE – Pakistan Awaam Raaj Tehreek chairman and former prominent television anchor Iqrarul Hassan was taken into custody from his residence in Lahore’s DHA Phase 8 area late at night.

Reports said personnel in plain clothes arrived at his residence at around 3am and took him away. Female personnel were also reportedly present, with their badges bearing the name of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

Television anchor Waseem Badami, who has worked with Iqrarul Hassan on several programmes, also confirmed in a video that he had received reports of the alleged arrest.

However, the circumstances surrounding the reported detention remain unclear.

The reasons for his reported arrest and details of any case registered against him have not been disclosed. The relevant authorities have yet to issue an official confirmation regarding the incident.