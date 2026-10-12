Austria work visa for Pakistanis under skilled migration – 2026 update

ISLAMABAD – Skilled Pakistani workers seeking employment opportunities in Europe can explore Austria’s Red-White-Red Card scheme, which provides eligible non-EU nationals with residence and work authorisation under specific conditions.

The permit is generally issued for 24 months and allows holders to work for a designated employer. Austria offers several immigration pathways under the scheme, targeting highly qualified professionals, skilled workers in shortage occupations, other key workers, graduates of Austrian universities, certain experienced workers in seasonal industries and entrepreneurs.

However, eligibility requirements vary by category, and having professional experience or an interest in working in Austria does not automatically qualify an applicant for the permit.

Requirements for Shortage Occupations

The shortage-occupation category may be particularly relevant to skilled workers from Pakistan. Applicants generally need proof of completed vocational training relevant to the occupation, a formal job offer from an Austrian employer, the required salary and at least 55 points under the applicable assessment system.

Points are awarded based on factors including qualifications, relevant work experience, language proficiency and age.

Applicants must ensure that their specific occupation appears on the applicable national or regional shortage list. General demand for workers in a particular industry is not sufficient if the applicant’s occupation does not meet the relevant criteria.

The official list of Austria-wide shortage occupations is available at:

https://www.migration.gv.at/en/types-of-immigration/permanent-immigration/austria-wide-shortage-occupations/

For most non-regulated occupations, separate formal recognition of a degree or vocational qualification is not generally mandatory. However, applicants’ qualifications are assessed through the documents submitted with their applications.

Regulated professions, including certain healthcare and nursing occupations, may require formal recognition of professional qualifications before applicants can practise.

Salary and Language Criteria

Austria also provides a route for other key workers. This category requires a minimum of 55 points, compliance with the applicable salary threshold and labour-market assessment requirements.

According to the information provided, the minimum gross monthly salary for this category in 2026 is €3,465.

Proficiency in German or English can contribute towards an applicant’s points score. Additional points may also be available when English is the company’s principal working language.

Prospective applicants are therefore advised to prepare verifiable certificates covering their professional qualifications, employment history and language skills before applying.

Red-White-Red Card Plus

Eligible holders may later apply for a Red-White-Red Card Plus, which provides broader access to Austria’s labour market.

For example, a cardholder who has been employed for at least 21 months during the preceding 24 months in accordance with the applicable conditions may qualify for this permit.

The expanded labour-market access can provide greater flexibility compared with the initial card, which is tied to a specific employer.

Pakistan-EU Talent Partnership

The European Commission has also launched a talent partnership initiative with Pakistan to promote cooperation in skills development, language training and legal labour mobility.

The initiative should not be interpreted as a guarantee of employment or an automatic route to an Austrian visa. Applicants must still meet Austria’s individual immigration and employment requirements.

Workers interested in opportunities in hospitality, cooking, sales, information technology, engineering, driving and restaurant services should check the relevant occupation lists, employer requirements, language criteria and qualification rules before applying.