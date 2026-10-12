Laiba suicide case: Two women among 3 key suspects arrested

ISLAMABAD – Police have arrested three suspects accused of defrauding university student Laiba Ijaz, who has committed suicide, of millions of rupees by promising to arrange a US visa and scholarship for higher education abroad.

According to police, the arrested suspects have been identified as Nauman, Fatima Sarwar and Aiza.

The first information report (FIR) states that the suspects allegedly received Rs9.3 million from Laiba on the promise of securing a US visa and scholarship. They allegedly provided her with fake scholarship documents, university offer letters and fee receipts.

Laiba reportedly suffered severe financial losses and emotional distress after discovering that the promised opportunity to pursue higher education in the United States was based on alleged fraud.

According to the available information, she allegedly died by suicide on October 9.

Police said the student, who was enrolled at the International Islamic University in Islamabad, had been under mental stress after discovering that documents supplied by an agent for her proposed move to the United States were allegedly fake.

Police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have expanded their investigations to determine whether additional individuals were involved in the alleged scam.

Further investigations are underway to establish the circumstances of the case and identify any other suspects who may have participated in the alleged fraud.