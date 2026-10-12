Matric Exams Postponed in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan amid KP Emergency

BANNU – Authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa postponed Matric Annual Second Annual Examinations 2026 in several districts amid an emergency in the region.

A notification issued by Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bannu said the examinations, which were scheduled to begin today, have been postponed. The board said a new date would be announced later.

The decision affects students in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan and adjoining areas, leaving candidates awaiting further instructions regarding the revised examination schedule.

On Sunday, the federal government authorised deployment of Pakistan Army troops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Article 245 of the Constitution to assist the civil administration in maintaining law and order, protecting citizens and safeguarding government installations during the emergency period announced on October 11.

President Asif Ali Zardari gives nod to impose emergency and governor’s rule under Articles 232 and 234 after approval by the federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The government cited worsening security conditions and what it described as the PTI-led provincial administration’s lack of cooperation in counterterrorism efforts.

The decision follows breakdown in negotiations between the federal government and PTI over counterterrorism policy and political demands. Chief Minister Sohail Afridi had called for joint consultations on security operations and demanded legal and medical facilities for Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, along with relief for other political prisoners. The government’s offer of talks was conditional on cancelling PTI’s Islamabad march, which proceeded on October 4, according to the supplied report.

After failed negotiations and several meetings between the president and prime minister, the federal cabinet approved emergency measures, paving the way for governor’s rule and the deployment of the army to support civilian authorities in the province.